Josh Taylor warned that Jack Catterall is willing to go to 'the darkest places' to win undisputed showdown

Josh Taylor has been given a brutal reminder that Jack Catterall "won't be shy" and will push himself further than ever before to emerge victorious from their fight.

Taylor puts his undisputed super-lightweight championship at stake against Catterall in a homecoming fight in Scotland on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Catterall said at a work-out in front of Taylor's home fans: "I expected it to be more hostile! They have welcomed us but I don't expect that on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Catterall looked sharp in the public workouts ahead of the biggest fight of his career

"I'd be disappointed if I don't get booed on Saturday. If Josh came to Chorley, he'd get booed.

"These are his people. Support your man.

"I'm preparing for a hard fight, a long fight, a tough fight. I am prepared for anything and everything.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Moore says his fighter Jack Catterall will rise to the big occasion and shock people on Saturday night.

"Everything I've done means nothing. I need a career-best performance to beat Josh.

"Josh is at the top of his game with all the belts so I need to fight out of my skin.

"I'm prepared to go to the darkest places to come away with victory.

"I won't be shy about taking the opportunity if Josh stands in front of me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Catterall says he is more elusive than Josh Taylor if it comes to a war at close quarters.

"He is easier to hit than I am."

Taylor made the crowd roar when he stepped into the ring to offer a glimpse of what awaits, and said: "The belts are staying here!

"I'm sharp, fast, quick. I can't wait to dismantle him in every area of the game. To put in a really top performance."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor says he will show on Saturday he is better than Jack Catterall in every department.

Taylor's trainer Ben Davison said: "The crowd could have a negative effect if Josh is too eager, too early.

"I'd be extremely surprised if Jack is willing to step towards Josh. Jack will predominantly be on the back foot.

"A second half of the fight stoppage for Josh Taylor."

Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.