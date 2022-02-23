Josh Taylor tells Jack Catterall he won't be 'hot-headed': 'I've had pressure for years but I thrive under it'

Josh Taylor says his raucous Scottish support will not cause him to be reckless against Jack Catterall, insisting: "I am in control the whole time".

Taylor returns home for the first time in two years to defend his undisputed super-lightweight championship against Catterall on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Asked about the fiery crowd, Taylor said: "That's one thing that I've learned about myself. I am very controlled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Undisputed champion Josh Taylor says he will show on Saturday he is better than Jack Catterall in every department.

"I may seem hot-headed but I am in control and I keep my emotions in check. I am in control the whole time.

"I have never let the crowd get a grip of what I do in the ring.

"The noise is brilliant and, if it gets tough, the noise can give you an extra gear but I never let it control what I am doing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The fans turned out in big numbers to greet undisputed champion Josh Taylor at the open workouts in Glasgow.

Catterall, who is undefeated and is Taylor's mandatory challenger, is stepping into the biggest test of his career.

"I don't really care how he feels," Taylor said.

"But I know he isn't used to the big spotlight. It may affect him, it may not.

"I'm not focused on Jack, I'm focused on myself. I can't wait until Saturday to have a good tear-up and come out victorious."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Ben Davison says he's concerned Josh Taylor could feed off the big Scottish crowd too early in the fight.

Taylor won a world title for the first time in Scotland and has since beaten fellow undefeated world champions Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez to collect every major belt in his division.

"I've got what it takes to come out on top when there is pressure," he said.

"I've had pressure for years but I thrive under it. I come to life. I was born to perform in front of crowds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Catterall says he is more elusive than Josh Taylor if it comes to a war at close quarters.

"This is where I belong - in front of big crowds. It was hard for me over the past couple of years to perform in front of no one.

"This fires me up. This is home. This is where I belong.

"I have no doubt that the belts are staying here. If I perform how I can, I can't see any result except a win for myself."

Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.