Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane argue ahead of Scottish heavyweight title fight: 'I hope you don't think I'm a fool'

Jay McFarlane demanded an apology from rival Nick Campbell ahead of their historic fight to determine Scotland's top heavyweight.

The Scottish title is on the line for the first time in 71 years on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, when Campbell and McFarlane collide on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall undercard.

And at a fiery press conference McFarlane accused Campbell of showing a lack of respect in the days leading up to the fight.

"I hope you don't think I'm a fool just because I play the fool," green-haired McFarlane said to Campbell.

"I tried to approach you yesterday. Once is a mistake, twice you're the fool, three times I'm the fool.

"I've been nothing but respectful to you.

"I want an apology."

Campbell asked: "For what?"

McFarlane hit back: "For ignoring me. For turning your nose up."

Campbell: "I was too busy doing my own thing."

McFarlane grabbed Campbell, who shrugged him off, when they went face to face before security intervened.

Campbell, the former professional rugby player, is undefeated in his first four fights while the more experienced McFarlane has won 12 of his 17.

"I'm awkward, I'm unorthodox," warned McFarlane. "Big Nick is tall and strong. It's a clash of styles.

"I was never expected to do much. He won't beat me on Saturday.

"I can't walk around Glasgow knowing there is another heavyweight who has beaten me."

McFarlane mocked his opponent's nickname, so Campbell replied: "If you beat me on Saturday, you can call yourself 'the Glasgow Warrior'.

"I've not taken Jay lightly. He is a serious guy, a serious fighter."

Ebonie Jones, ahead of her second pro fight, said about opponent Eftychia Kathopouli: "She's ranked at No 27 in the world. She is another stepping stone to get higher, to where I want to be.

"I was happy with my debut I've got more to show, more to give."

Jones' rival said: "I came here for a win. She's a great boxer with potential but, at the moment, she has never faced anyone like me."

Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.