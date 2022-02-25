Josh Taylor 'angry' that Jack Catterall is taking 'a shortcut' and rages: 'I had to do it the hard way'

Josh Taylor has revealed his rage at Jack Catterall's plan to rip away his world championship belts as their rivalry simmers ahead of the weigh-in.
Taylor will defend the undisputed super-lightweight title against Catterall on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, after they go face to face at the weigh-in on Friday afternoon.
Taylor has a case to be called Britain's best fighter after building an 18-0 undefeated record, winning the World Boxing Super Series and winning world title fights against fellow unbeaten rivals Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez.
His brilliant run is the source of frustration heading into the Catterall fight, Taylor explained: "It has been years, my whole life, dedicated to this. Collecting these belts.
"I have cleared out the division to acquire them but he is coming along, thinking he can get them in one fight.
"It makes me angry that he is getting a shortcut when I had to do it the hard way."
Catterall is unbeaten in 26 but has never operated at the same elite level as Taylor, as his rival has reminded him.
"There is a transition period," Catterall defended himself. "I have to prove it. I won the British title, I defended the intercontinental title 10 times.
"Through no fault of my own, I haven't had world-level fights. But I'm here now.
"I have to perform out of my skin."
The nasty face-off
Taylor muttered to Catterall during Thursday's face-off: "This is it, now."
Catterall: "It's real for you, now."
Taylor: "You're going to get a pasting, mate. How are you feeling?"
Catterall: "I'm alright. Really good. This has been a long time coming."
Taylor: "You're going to go crumbling down. Are you going to fight or run?"
Catterall: "I'll fight. Let's have it."
Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.