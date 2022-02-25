Amir Khan warned off enforcing Kell Brook rematch clause by promoter Ben Shalom

Amir Khan has three weeks to enforce a rematch clause to fight Kell Brook again but promoter Ben Shalom has said "I do not advise him to".
Brook put in a fantastic performance to batter Khan to a sixth-round stoppage to bring their long-standing feud to a dramatic halt last weekend.
Khan has since speculated about retirement, insisting he has lost the love for boxing, but could be tempted to carry on due to the existence of a clause in his contract to fight Brook.
"When Amir agreed to the fight, he was concerned about not having a rematch clause in case he got an injury or there was some controversy," Shalom said to Sky Sports.
"So we obliged. It was a precautionary measure.
"Now there is a rematch clause which he can activate.
"He has three weeks in his contract to decide.
"I don't think he should. I don't know if he will. I do not advise him to.
"We will catch up with Amir and his family next week to see how he's doing.
"We are waiting on them to communicate."
Will Khan retire?
Khan is now 35. At 17, he won Olympic silver and has had a career which last long in the memory of boxing fans.
"I've had 40 fights, winning two world titles, fighting in America and around the world," Khan told Sky Sports shortly after losing to Brook.
"I need to sit down with my family. But it is more towards the end of my career.
"The love for the sport isn't there anymore.
"In the ring, I didn't have excitement and that push.
"That's maybe a sign that I should call it a day. But let's see."