Josh Taylor’s throat grabbed by Jack Catterall during vicious face-off before undisputed title fight

Josh Taylor had his throat grabbed by Jack Catterall after they butted heads in an intense face-to-face with their undisputed title fight edging nearer.

The face-off after Friday's weigh-in exploded when they charged towards each other and immediately put their foreheads together, before Catterall put his hand around Taylor's neck.

They were dragged apart by security while still shouting at each other.

Taylor's undisputed super-lightweight championship is on the line on Saturday in his homecoming fight in Scotland, live on Sky Sports.

"He put his hands on me," Taylor said. "I knew I'd get a rise out of him. I knew I'd get a reaction.

"Tomorrow he will be flat on his back."

Catterall said: "We expected that. He has been bamboozled by how laid back I have been.

"No definitely not [he isn't under my skin]. I saw him marching over.

"I have more support here than he does!

"I have worked every aspect of my game for tomorrow night. It's about keeping a cool head in a hot kitchen."

Taylor was bang on the 10st (140lbs) weight limit with Catterall a pound lighter.

Catterall said about Taylor on the scales: "He looks gaunt."

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson said about Taylor's weight: "I think he looks drawn. He is big for the weight. Under his eyes is dark.

"He says he can make the weight easily because he trains hard.

"He needs to be able to perform at his optimum. Let's keep an eye on that."

But Taylor said: "It's the easiest I've ever made the weight."