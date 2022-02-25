Nick Campbell shrugs as Jay McFarlane channels ‘Braveheart’ as Scottish heavyweight title fight looms

Jay McFarlane dressed as 'Braveheart' and drew an annoyed shrug from Nick Campbell during an entertaining face-off.
Campbell and McFarlane will contest the first Scottish heavyweight title fight since 1951 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall undercard.
McFarlane, who already had green hair, painted his face and body like Braveheart, the famous Scottish warrior from the cinema screen.
He yelled into Campbell's face who just shrugged his shoulders in response at Friday's weigh-in.
"It's noise. Empty vessels make the most noise," Campbell said.
Trending
- F1 Testing: Hamilton takes on wet track after Alpine pull out LIVE!
- PL press conferences: Conte and Tuchel speaking | Eriksen to make debut
- EL & ECL draws: Sevilla vs West Ham | Rangers vs Red Star | Leicester vs Rennes
- Papers: Spurs expect Conte to stay
- Transfer Centre: Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- CL final moved to Paris from St Petersburg | Man Utd drop Aeroflot
- F1 cancels Russian GP following Ukraine invasion
- Catterall grabs Taylor’s throat in nasty face-off
- Chelsea owner Abramovich's assets should be seized, MP tells government
- Haas to review Uralkali deal | Mazepin future 'needs to be resolved'
"I have trained hard. I dedicate myself. I try to be as professional as I can."
Campbell has won all four of his fights since transitioning from a pro rugby career.
McFarlane has won 12 of his 17 fights.
Their historic fight brings the Scottish heavyweight title out of its 71-year slumber.
Eric Donovan said before he faces Robeisy Ramirez: "I'm coming with everything, I'm in the shape of my life. I have the beating of him. I know that I have it inside of me."
Ebonie Jones gave Eftychia Kathopouli a steely stare-down ahead of her second pro fight.