Nick Campbell shrugs as Jay McFarlane channels ‘Braveheart’ as Scottish heavyweight title fight looms

Friday 25 February 2022 13:54, UK

Jay McFarlane surprised fans in Glasgow with his best Braveheart impersonation as he weighed in for his Scottish heavyweight title against Nick Campbell.

Jay McFarlane dressed as 'Braveheart' and drew an annoyed shrug from Nick Campbell during an entertaining face-off.

Campbell and McFarlane will contest the first Scottish heavyweight title fight since 1951 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall undercard.

McFarlane, who already had green hair, painted his face and body like Braveheart, the famous Scottish warrior from the cinema screen.

He yelled into Campbell's face who just shrugged his shoulders in response at Friday's weigh-in.

"It's noise. Empty vessels make the most noise," Campbell said.

"I have trained hard. I dedicate myself. I try to be as professional as I can."

Campbell has won all four of his fights since transitioning from a pro rugby career.

McFarlane has won 12 of his 17 fights.

Their historic fight brings the Scottish heavyweight title out of its 71-year slumber.

