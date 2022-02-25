Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte to fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23 for WBC heavyweight championship

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23 for the WBC heavyweight championship.

The all-British collision has been confirmed for the national stadium, where Anthony Joshua previously staged his classic win over Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury and Whyte both finally signed their contract to fight earlier this week after protracted negotiations, meaning the fascinating heavyweight title clash is on.

It will be Whyte's first world title opportunity after a long and frustrating wait, while it will be Fury's UK homecoming after emerging unbeaten through a riveting trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

The winner of Fury and Whyte would be well-positioned for an undisputed title fight with Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, who are still expected to have a rematch for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

Fury previously said about Whyte: "Who else can't wait for the fight? The best of Britain.

"I can't wait to punch Whyte's face in!

"I'll give him the best hiding he's ever had.

"Whyte, train hard! Because you are getting annihilated."

Tommy Fury, Tyson's brother, said: "In this game, there is levels to it - that's just the top and bottom of it in boxing - and Dillian Whyte just isn't at Tyson's level.

"This will be one of Tyson's easiest fights, because you go from Deontay Wilder who can put your lights out in one second with one punch and then you're going over to Dillian Whyte who has not always looked the best, not always been up there.

"He's taken a while to get this title shot, he's got a few miles on the clock himself, he's had a few bad knock-outs - I don't see him posing any threat."

