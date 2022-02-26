Josh Taylor can further his claim to be Britain's top fighter if he beats Jack Catterall and moves towards super-fights

Josh Taylor can move into the rare bracket of elite fighters involved in super-fights if he dispatches Jack Catterall tonight.
Taylor defends his undisputed super-lightweight championship on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.
His stunning career achievements to date mean that only Tyson Fury could dispute his status as Britain's best fighter.
He became the first Brit to become a four-belt undisputed champion by beating Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas last year, the latest in a long run of brilliant results.
Taylor owns victories over then-undefeated world champions Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Ramirez.
He only faces the very best - his previous six opponents had a combined record of 133 wins and zero defeats before they faced Taylor.
The WBO awarded him as special 'super' belt on Friday which could smooth the process for Taylor to move to welterweight and immediately become the mandatory challenger to Terence Crawford, who is arguably the most mouth-watering option for him.
His fiancé Danielle Murphy described Taylor alongside 'Braveheart' as "the next William Wallace".
"We've always said we could move here or there but our roots are in Scotland and we are proud," she said ahead of his homecoming fight.
"It pushes him on. When you hear everyone roar his name, chanting, clapping.
"I get emotional because everyone is here for him."
His mother Diane told Sky Sports News: "It hasn't sunk in yet what he has actually done. I still can't believe it. It is surreal.
"He would always say he would be a world champion at something but we never knew."
His father Jamie added: "I am very proud. "There are only two undisputed champions in the world - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Josh. It can't get better than that."
The rivalry hots up
"He put his hands on me," Taylor said after their weigh-in fracas. "I knew I'd get a rise out of him. I knew I'd get a reaction."
Catterall said: "We expected that. He has been bamboozled by how laid back I have been."
Taylor muttered to Catterall during a previous face-off: "This is it, now."
Catterall: "It's real for you, now."
Taylor: "You're going to get a pasting, mate. How are you feeling?"
Catterall: "I'm alright. Really good. This has been a long time coming."
Taylor: "You're going to go crumbling down. Are you going to fight or run?"
Catterall: "I'll fight. Let's have it."
