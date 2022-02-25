Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to step up in weight to face Dmitry Bivol for WBA light-heavyweight title on May 7

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will step up in weight as he looks to prise the WBA light-heavyweight title from Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7.

Canelo is the first undisputed super-middleweight champion having added the IBF belt to his already-acquired WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring straps when he beat America's Caleb Plant in November.

Alvarez overcame Callum Smith to take the WBA (Super), WBC, and Ring titles in December 2020 and then saw off Billy Joe Saunders to add the WBO prize to his collection in May 2021.

Bivol secured his title in 2016 and has defended it 10 times already, with his previous outing coming in December when he beat Umar Salamov by unanimous decision.

Alvarez - who will then return to action for another fight in September - has won 57, drawn two and lost just one of his 60 professional bouts.

Canelo's only defeat came against Floyd Mayweather, Jr at light-middleweight in 2013.

Image: Dmitry Bivol is the reigning WBA light-heavyweight champion

Bivol has 19 wins out of 19, including a victory over England's Craig Richards in May of last year.

Canelo said: "I am very happy with this fight against Bivol.

"It is another great challenge for me and my career, especially as I go up in weight and face an exceptional light heavyweight champion like Bivol.

"I am also very excited that we have this fight slated for Cinco De Mayo Weekend for all the fans to enjoy. We will be ready, like we always are."