Ebonie Jones frustrated by a draw in back-and-forth battle with Effy Kathopouli in Glasgow

Ebonie Jones was forced to settle for a draw in her second professional fight against Effy Kathopouli on Saturday in Glasgow.

The former amateur standout was given a rough six-round work-out and the referee could not split them with his verdict.

In the third round Jones was forced to dig her heels in and exchange blows with Kathopouli at close range.

Her faster hands and greater variation of punch allowed Jones to pepper her more experienced rival in the fourth.

Kathapouli, who had previously won four of her seven fights, landed some hurtful shots and forced a high pace in the fifth.

The final round was an entertaining brawl with both fighters battling fatigue - the referee scored it 57-57.

"I think I nicked it - look at her face compared to mine," Jones said. "I haven't got a mark on me."

John Docherty crumpled Jordan Grant inside two one-sided rounds.

Kurt Walker won his debut after a big body shot against Jaroslav Hriadel.

Kieron Molloy needed less than two rounds to get rid of Damian Esquisabel in his first fight.

Scott Forrest pummelled Erik Nazaryan to a quick finish.

Bilal Fawaz beat Malam Varela in three rounds.