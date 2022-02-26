Josh Taylor insists there will be no rematch with Jack Catterall while Jamie Moore says Catterall was 'absolutely robbed’

Josh Taylor has played down a rematch with Jack Catterall despite the shocking conclusion to their undisputed championship fight on Saturday.

Taylor won a split decision in his Scotland homecoming after being knocked down, cut and out-boxed for long periods.

"I don't think there is any need for a rematch," Taylor said after.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson was shocked that Josh Taylor was awarded the split decision win over Jack Catterall.

"I won in the second half of the fight. I took over and bossed him.

"I 100 per cent [believed I had done enough to win]. It wasn't my best performance and he caught me with some good shots. I put a lot of pressure on myself and it showed in the first half of the fight but when I found my rhythm I started catching him.

"I know I won the fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor somehow held on to all his belts after clinching a controversial split decision

Catterall stormed angrily backstage and refused to comment but his trainer Jamie Moore said: "It's difficult to put into words how we feel.

"You're talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment.

"He waited three years for that opportunity.

"He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Catterall knocked down Josh Taylor in the eighth round

"He beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

"Think about the message that sends.

"My son will think: 'why should I get into boxing.

"It was snatched away. It's disgusting.

"He is absolutely heartbroken."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore admits his fighter has been left devastated after suffering a highly controversial defeat at the hands of Josh Taylor.

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson said: "I am so surprised. I gave Taylor four rounds. That was it.

"I can't believe it and I feel so sorry for Catterall. It's decisions like this which turn casual fans off. Josh Taylor did not win that fight."

Natasha Jonas, at ringside for Sky Sports, said: "I love and respect Josh but it wasn't his night."

Catterall had seemed on the verge of a sensational capture of the undisputed super-lightweight championship and scored a knock-down in the eighth round until two out of three judges sided with Taylor.