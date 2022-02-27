Josh Taylor's controversial win over Jack Catterall makes trainer Jamie Moore 'think about walking away from the sport'

Jack Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore has revealed their heartbreak at being denied victory over Josh Taylor by surprising scorecards and has said that he could quit boxing over the incident.

Taylor won by split decision in his Scotland homecoming on Saturday night to retain his undisputed super-lightweight title despite being knocked down.

"Taylor did not win that fight," said Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson while Natasha Jonas said: "I love and respect Josh but it wasn't his night."

Catterall breaks silence on social media "You know what hurts the most, it wasn't for me I done all of this for my family, my team, my town and country. My baby girl and missus, our future. Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts. Fifteen months out the ring, they all wrote me off. [Messed] me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight. "Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top [pound-for-pound] ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what. Boxing shame on you. Judges? Dreams stolen."

Catterall's trainer Moore reflected outside the dressing rooms after the controversy: "Jack won it hands down. Josh won maybe two or three rounds and dropped a point with the knock-down.

"It wasn't close.

"I can't put into words how disappointed I am.

"The kid has worked hard. It is plain to see that he won but he didn't get the decision. What message does that send out?

"I am sick for him. Jack has worked since he was 13 or 14 years old.

"He nailed the game-plan and is now sat there broken hearted.

"It makes me think about walking away from the sport. What is the point?

"The judge who scored the fight to Taylor by four rounds? He shouldn't be involved in boxing if he thinks Taylor won."

Moore revealed his words to Catterall afterwards: "All I said to him was: 'This doesn't mean anything at this moment but I am so proud - you beat the undisputed champion but didn't get the decision'.

"What can you say to someone who performs like that but has nothing to show for it?"

Promoter Ben Shalom said: "I am actually embarrassed. It is embarrassing.

"I love this sport. We try to keep our integrity. But [this incident] is difficult."

Taylor, who stays undefeated, reacted: "I thought I was the clear winner.

"I don't know why the referee took a point off. That made the scorecards closer.

"In the second half of the fight I took over, hitting him with the better shots.

"It wasn't my best performance but the right man won."

Taylor's trainer Ben Davison said: "It was a close fight. I told Josh he needed a stoppage in the last round, not that I believed it.

"I thought it was probably even going into the last round which is why I gave Josh a kick up the backside to make sure he won it.

"Josh put a lot of pressure on himself and didn't have the best start.

"Jack boxed well and it was competitive. I understand that they feel they won.

"Josh was a man of his word by giving Jack this opportunity."

Taylor said that he had no intention of giving Catterall a rematch and would instead plot a move up in weight.