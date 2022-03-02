Kell Brook on Amir Khan's clause for a second fight: 'It was so one-sided would anyone want to see the rematch?'

Kell Brook has questioned the sense in Amir Khan forcing a rematch because their first fight was so "one-sided".

Khan has two-and-half weeks to trigger a rematch clause in the contract for his first fight with Brook, who dismantled his opponent in six rounds last week to draw a line under their fierce rivalry.

Brook said: "It's all still so new. Let me have my moment.

"Amir, in the contract, he can have the rematch. Let's wait and see.

"It was so one-sided would anyone want to see the rematch?

"I could fight on again or call it a day. Who knows?"

Brook has been urged to retire on a high by Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson but has now said: "If Khan wants to do it again, we can do it again.

"I have to wait and see.

"I'm big news now!

"My mojo is back. I do want to fight on but I still haven't had that talk with the family."

He said about Khan: "He took big shots and didn't run off after the fight. He was humble. The respect is there."

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have both called out Brook in the days since his standout win over Khan.

"They can all get it," Brook said.

"I am friends with Benn but it's a business and there are bragging rights at stake.

"Eubank Jr? I don't like the guy. We can fight. I'm in the driving seat. I'm the A-side now, I'm the man again."

Brook 'the money fight now'

🗣️ "He's the money fight now!"



Boxxer's Ben Shalom admits Brook could yet call time on his career after winning his long-awaited grudge match, but the promoter says that is just one of an increased number of options now open to the Sheffield man.

"Kell's enjoying himself, he's had a magnificent victory. That was a fight he waited for for many, many years and he finally got it, and seemed to roll back the clock and was able to step in there and put in a performance nobody could quite believe - and that's obviously leading to questions as to whether he can continue," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"It's up to Kell, if he retires now he retires in a very, very happy place and I expect him to be considering that option.

"But then again you have the likes of Chris Eubank Jr, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman, Conor Benn all calling him out because he's the money fight now.

"He's sold out arenas all around the country, he's the biggest name at 147[lbs] in the UK right now that's available for the fight. Whether at 147 or if he goes up to 155 to fight Chris Eubank Jr, he's got big options.

"But again it's up to him and he'll take time with his family. Maybe we do see the retirement of a legend of the sport."