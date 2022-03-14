Derek Chisora 'has plenty of options' including Michael Hunter but he won’t fight Hughie Fury, says promoter Ben Shalom

Derek Chisora will not fight Hughie Fury but could instead opt to face Michael Hunter, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The veteran British heavyweight is now 38 years old and is coming off three consecutive defeats but has refused to retire and wants to battle on.

"We wanted him to fight Hughie Fury but he isn't interested," Shalom told Sky Sports.

Image: Chisora was beaten twice by Parker

"We are looking at options and speaking to his team. We have our idea of what works for us.

"Other options? Michael Hunter, Chris Arreola, maybe Dominic Breazeale.

"It has to make sense for both parties.

"Chisora is still a big attraction in the UK and has plenty of options."

Chisora was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk before losing twice to Joseph Parker but he remains a fan-favourite.

Image: Hughie Fury will be back soon

Hughie Fury, the younger cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, has been ordered by the WBA to fight Robert Helenius.

"That can happen. He wants a big fight now," his promoter Shalom said.

Fury is seeking confirmation that fighting Helenius, who has twice upset Adam Kownacki and is riding a wave, will lead to challenging for the WBA 'regular' belt.

"He also wants the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan [who are set to contest that title]," Shalom said.

"He would also like to fight Bryan before Dubois, if possible."