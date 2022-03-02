Tyson Fury promises most 'aggressive' display against Dillian Whyte in heavyweight world title clash

Tyson Fury has promised to deliver the most "aggressive" display of his career when he defends his heavyweight world title against Dillian Whyte next month.

The British duo will meet at Wembley on April 23, live on BT Box Office, with Fury defending his WBC belt against Whyte.

During his rise to becoming world champion, Fury had been more renowned for his boxing skills than power, but successive knockout victories over Deontay Wilder have proven he is capable of winning in various ways.

A factor in Fury's more aggressive style against Wilder was that he weighed in at a career-high 273 pounds for their most recent fight, and he has vowed to tip the scales at an even higher number when he meets Whyte.

Image: Fury weighed in at a career-high 273 pounds for his most recent fight

"I'm going to try and come in the heaviest I've ever been," Fury told Sky Sports News. "Biggest fight - so I'm going to be the heaviest, strongest, fittest, more aggressive than I've ever been.

"I'm looking for the knockout. No secret, there's no point in me lying about game-plans. What I'm going to do, is I'm going to come straight to the centre of the ring, back him up and land big heavy punches on him until he's knocked out."

While Fury expressed his extreme confidence during Tuesday's event to launch the fight, he is still wary of Whyte's explosive power.

"I think someone's getting knocked out," Fury said. "Whether it's going to be me on the front foot or him on the back foot, someone's getting chinned.

"Every heavyweight poses a threat because they're all big men, they can all knock another man out. It's something that I'm looking forward to, the challenge, if he can knock me out, good luck to him. If not, onto the next one."

'I'll defend with one arm against Whyte'

Whyte was absent from Tuesday's event as he preferred to stay in Portugal to continue his preparations for the fight, but even without his opponent, Fury did appear to engage in some wind-up antics.

The 33-year-old said that he won't be making any major changes to his regular training regime for the fight, aside from preparing to box with one hand behind his back.

"I don't specifically do training camps anymore because I train every day, twice a day, five days a week, once on a Saturday, whether I'm training for a fight or not," Fury said.

"So I'm always ready for a fight, I'm ready to go now. I'm an ever-ready fighter. So they can never catch me off because I'm always in camp, always.

"I'll train a little bit with one hand behind my back, because that's how I'm going to approach the fight. I'll be defending with one arm, just to put on a show, show them how good I really am. In this fight you'll see me with one hand behind my back, that's a promise."

Sky customers will be able to buy the fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on BT Box Office through Sky.