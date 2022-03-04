Jose Ramirez: Win over Jose Pedraza, live on Sky Sports, will put American back into title contention

Josh Taylor's world super-lightweight titles should soon be up for grabs - and a victory for Jose Ramirez this weekend will thrust him into the mix.

Taylor remains undisputed champion of the 140lb division, although that status was certainly disputed by some observers following his controversial win over Jack Catterall in Glasgow last Saturday, in which the belt holder was knocked down, cut and, arguably, outfought.

Scottish star Taylor now plans to step up to welterweight, meaning his WBA (Super), IBF, WBC and WBO straps will be vacated.

American Ramirez - who faces Puerto Rico's Jose Pedraza in Fresno, California, live on Sky Sports Action from 2.30am on Saturday - held the WBC and WBO versions before suffering his only professional loss to date against Taylor in May of last year, via unanimous decision.

Ramirez (26-1) has not fought since but will return to action at a venue about an hour's drive from his home against a former two-weight world champion - Pedraza having won titles at super featherweight and lightweight - who has tasted victory in his his last three fights.

'I feel like the Jose Ramirez of 2018'

Ramirez said: "My goal is to become a world champion again. You have to fight the best to be ready for those fights. I don't want any easy fights.

"I feel hungry. I feel like the Jose Ramirez that got his opportunity in 2018 and became world champion for the first time. I just want it back.

"The biggest thing that I learned from myself when I faced Josh Taylor is that the only person that can defeat me is my own self. I feel like that's a fight that I lost. I don't believe he beat me because he's the better fighter.

"That fight I lost because I wasn't at my best, mentally and physically. I learned to accept it, and I want to earn the shot at the titles with my actions"

Pedraza (29-3) will also be in line for another world title shot it he upsets Ramirez - he was set to face his opponent in February but tested positive for Covid-19 so the bout was delayed.

Pedraza said: "I definitely recovered 100 per cent [from Covid]. If that wasn't the case you wouldn't be seeing me facing Jose Ramirez in this great fight.

"It would mean a lot becoming champion for a third time. It would put my name along with the legends of Puerto Rico, and it would mean lot for the island, too."

