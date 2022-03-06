Josh Taylor says he is 'keen' on Jack Catterall rematch at catchweight

Josh Taylor says he is keen on a rematch with Jack Catterall, but maintains it would have to take place without titles on the line at a catchweight.

Taylor remained undisputed super-lightweight champion via a split decision in his Scotland homecoming last month, despite being knocked down, cut and out-boxed by Catterall for long periods.

The decision was a major shock to the large majority of ringside analysts, with the entire Sky Sports team in agreement Catterall had done enough to become world champion.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) is now investigating the scoring. Howard Foster scored the bout 113-112 to Catterall, but Victor Loughlin gave it to Taylor by the same scoreline reversed, and Ian John-Lewis scored it 114-111 in the Scot's favour.

Taylor has since expressed his intention to move up to the 147lbs welterweight division, citing the trouble he had making weight for the fight, but has hinted he could agree to a catchweight clash with Catterall somewhere nearer to the 140lbs they met at in Glasgow.

Asked whether Catterall should get another world title shot, Taylor told Sky Sports News: "Of course, I think he deserves it.

"We'll see what happens down the line - we can have a fight again with Jack, why not. I'm certainly open to it, so we'll see what happens.

"Most likely at a catchweight. I can't make the weight anymore safely, I don't think. So we'll see how it goes, but I'm keen for a rematch."

Moore: Catterall should get to fight for all the belts

Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore, who was present along with Taylor at the British Boxing Board of Control's 2021 awards ceremony in London on Sunday, suggested his fighter remains focused on becoming world champion.

Moore is hopeful the ongoing BBBofC investigation into the scoring of Taylor's win results in some positive news for the Catterall camp, but is concerned another shot at becoming undisputed champion could evade his fighter.

"In an ideal world, if the right thing could be done and there was an independent inquiry into it, you'd like to think that the decision could be overturned, but that's not going to happen," Moore told Sky Sports News.

"So the best scenario we feel is that they could enforce the rematch, whether that would take place I don't know.

"My gut feeling is that Josh would then move up to 147 - he did look tight at the weight - and then Jack gets his opportunity to fight for the vacant titles.

"But he's only mandatory for the WBO, so in itself then lies a problem. You'd like to think that all the governing bodies would then decide that Jack was hard done by, it was a very controversial decision, and let him fight for all the belts.

"Politically, they've not always worked in sync with each other, the governing bodies, but you'd like to think that in a situation like this, where the vast majority of the boxing world are all reading off the same page, that would happen."