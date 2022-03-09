Anthony Joshua: Otto Wallin the 'most intriguing' opponent available if Oleksandr Usyk rematch delayed, says Dmitry Salita

Otto Wallin is the "most intriguing" opponent available to face Anthony Joshua if the Brit's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is delayed, according to the Swedish heavyweight's promoter.

Joshua activated a rematch clause to fight again for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles after Usyk stunned him last September to take the belts, but the Ukrainian has returned to his homeland amid the country's ongoing invasion by Russia.

Image: Anthony Joshua, OIeksandr Usyk

With a timeline for Usyk's return to the ring unclear, Joshua could opt to seek an interim fight before looking to take up the rematch at a later date.

Wallin, whose only career defeat came in a points loss to Tyson Fury in 2019, had been set to fight Dillian Whyte last October before the Brit was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury.

Image: Wallin's only loss came against Fury

The Swede took his record to 23-1 as he claimed his first victory in Britain against Kamil Sokolowski in Cardiff last month, and his promoter Dmitry Salita is confident Wallin could cause an upset against Joshua.

"Otto is a Southpaw like Usyk," Salita said. "Numbers don't lie and according to the stats he landed more punches than anyone against Fury, including (Fury's first against) Wilder and (Wladimir) Klitschko put together.

"I believe Otto has all the skills, confidence - and with the last fight - the experience of fighting on UK soil to beat Joshua.

"If the fight with Usyk does not happen Wallin vs Joshua is the most intriguing fight in the heavyweight division

"And obviously the cancellation of the Whyte fight with Otto made him that much more hungry for the spot at the top of the heavyweight division."

Whyte is set to finally get a world title shot when faces Fury for the WBC belt at Wembley on April 23.