Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall scoring referred to police by the Speaker of the House of Commons

The controversial scoring of Josh Taylor's win against Jack Catterall has been referred to the police by the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Taylor's split decision win in his undisputed super-lightweight title defence was widely criticised.

"Everyone is disgusted by what's happened - it brings the sport into disrepute," Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Catterall's MP in Chorley, told Sportsmail.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore says his fighter should get another chance to fight for all the belts in the super-lightweight division, following last month's controversial defeat to Taylor

"I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.

"I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston - they are both looking into this.

"I also believe that something seriously went on here - whether it was undue influence, one must question why?"

The British Boxing Board of Control is also investigating the result.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor says he is open to a rematch with Catterall, but maintains it would have to be at a catchweight

Asked whether Catterall should get another world title shot, Taylor told Sky Sports News: "Of course, I think he deserves it.

"We'll see what happens down the line - we can have a fight again with Jack, why not. I'm certainly open to it, so we'll see what happens.

"Most likely at a catchweight. I can't make the weight anymore safely, I don't think. So we'll see how it goes, but I'm keen for a rematch."