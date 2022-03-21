Richard Riakporhe reveals Anthony Joshua advice ahead of London cruiserweight showdown with Deion Jumah

Richard Riakporhe says training alongside Anthony Joshua has provided him with additional motivation ahead of his London cruiserweight showdown with Deion Jumah.

Riakporhe is set to take on fellow Londoner Jumah at Wembley Arena on March 26, with one of the unbeaten duo certain to lose their perfect record, live on Sky Sports.

In July last year Riakporhe linked up with trainer Angel Fernandez, who has been part of two-time heavyweight world champion Joshua's coaching setup for three years.

Riakporhe has already extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 (with nine KOs) under Fernandez's tutelage and is looking to emulate Joshua by punching his way to world title glory early in his career.

"It's been absolutely amazing," Riakporhe told Sky Sports News. "You have AJ in the camp, I get a lot of advice. He's spoken to me about things that he's been through and things that I have to watch out for.

"Seeing him and what he's achieved, having him around me, it's more motivational for me as well.

"We want to achieve at least half of what he's achieved and that keeps the hunger and energy, and he kind of feeds back off that at the same time because he sees us on the way up, and remembers those days when he was coming up, so wants to step up his game."

Having become British cruiserweight champion in 2019, Riakporhe has his sights firmly set on a world title challenge, for which he is likely targeting in 2023.

"It's a few fights away," Riakporhe said.

Asked if there was anyone in particular he wants to face, Riakporhe said: "Anybody, there's a lot of names there and we fancy our chances against everybody."

The Boxxer card at Wembley Arena is full of young talent, with Olympian Caroline Dubois set to make her second professional appearance, while super-flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan makes her pro debut.

Unbeaten light-heavyweight Dan Azeez makes his first appearance since signing with Boxxer, while Adam Azim is back in action after an electrifying performance in Manchester last month.