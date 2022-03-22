Anthony Joshua: Otto Wallin's promoter says Swede 'very confident of victory' if he faces AJ

Otto Wallin is "very confident of victory" if he becomes Anthony Joshua's next opponent, says the Swedish fighter's promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Joshua's rematch with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk - the man who took his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles via unanimous decision last September - could be delayed with Usyk having enlisted in the military following Russia's invasion of his homeland.

Usyk's countryman Vasiliy Lomachenko has already opted to stay and fight for Ukraine rather than face George Kambosos Jnr in Australia for the WBA (Super), IBF, and WBO lightweight titles.

If Joshua's second bout with Usyk is delayed, then the 32-year-old is reportedly considering Wallin and Cuba's Luis Ortiz - who, like Usyk, are southpaws - or fellow Brit Joe Joyce for his next fight, which is expected to take place in May or June.

Wallin's only professional loss came at the hands of Tyson Fury in September 2019.

Image: Otto Wallin's only professional defeat came against Tyson Fury in 2019

Salita told Sky Sports: "Otto is ready and waiting to go to the UK and line up his rematch with Tyson Fury after he beats Anthony Joshua, should that opportunity present itself.

"Otto is in the gym with trainer Joey Gamache, who guided him to an incredible performance against Fury.

"Both Joey and Otto feel very confident of victory over Joshua. We have not gotten a call yet so this is all anticipation at this point.

"While Otto is confident, we understand it's a very sensitive situation with the Usyk rematch and wish everyone the best outcome in that regard.

"If Usyk's rematch with Joshua happens, then we'll watch it as boxing fans, but if there is an opportunity to fight Joshua, Otto will go to get the victory in what will be a memorable fight."