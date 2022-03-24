Richard Riakporhe taunts Deion Jumah ahead of unbeaten cruiserweight clash

Richard Riakporhe taunted British rival Deion Jumah over his boxing past at a heated press conference ahead of Saturday's clash between the unbeaten cruiserweights.

Riakporhe and fellow Londoner Jumah then engaged in an icy face off on Wembley Way ahead of their meeting at Wembley Arena, with one of the 32-year-olds certain to lose their perfect record, live on Sky Sports.

Despite holding a 14-0 professional record, with seven knockouts, Jumah has failed to make the sort of impact in the pro ranks that Riakporhe (13-0, with nine knockouts) has managed in a shorter period of time.

"He's been hanging around a lot," Riakporhe said. "Looking into Deion it's a bit interesting because he's been a pro a long time. I think he went pro in 2014, he's only had 14 fights, never had any significant wins.

"It makes you wonder 'what's going on with him?'. He calls himself the ghost. He has been the ghost. I came on the scene in 2016. I had about four domestic clashes and won them all.

"It just shows there's different levels. There's something about him for sure, but we're going to find out on Saturday.

"Maybe it's bad luck. There's something going on, but we're going to put our finger on it definitely."

Jumah, who insists he has superior boxing skills to the heavy-handed Riakporhe, snapped back at his rival: "You will find out on Saturday.

"I've got good luck now, though, I'm fighting you."

Riakporhe also made reference to Jumah's failure to make the Great Britain squad as an amateur.

"I think you went to the GB squad, I think you got a position but you didn't take it up," Riakporhe said.

Jumah responded: "I got dropped from the GB squad."

The Boxxer card at Wembley Arena is full of young talent, with Olympian Caroline Dubois set to make her second professional appearance, while super-flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan makes her pro debut.

Unbeaten light-heavyweight Dan Azeez makes his first appearance since signing with Boxxer, while Adam Azim is back in action after an electrifying performance in Manchester last month.

