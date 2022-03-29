Chris Eubank Jr 'would love' Kell Brook battle in summer, says promoter Kalle Sauerland

Chris Eubank Jr's promoter Kalle Sauerland "would love" to finalise a "summer blockbuster" against Kell Brook as positive talks continue between the fighters.

Sauerland, Wasserman's head of global boxing, has been discussing terms for a huge showdown between Eubank Jr and Brook which is likely to be held at a catchweight.

Eubank Jr fought inside the 160lbs middleweight limit for his grudge fight win over Liam Williams, while Brook was under the required 149lbs for his stoppage victory over bitter rival Amir Khan, which was promoted by Boxxer.

Image: Kell Brook secured a stoppage victory over bitter rival Amir Khan in their fight in Ferbuary

"I can confirm that we had meetings with Boxxer last week and they are now speaking to Brook," Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"We're in a positive dialogue and it's a fight that we would love to get made.

"The question is whether certain issues can be resolved. If everyone is sensible, I can see that happening and I can see it being a big summer blockbuster.

"But there's still work to be done. We're ready. Our terms are known."

Why does Eubank Jr want to fight Brook?

Eubank Jr has previously revealed how a heated feud was fuelled by comments from Brook.

"Me and Kell have beef," Eubank Jr said. "We have history.

"He has said a lot of things about me.

Image: Eubank Jr is eager to face Brook in his next fight

"From a business perspective, I want to fight Brook after this."

Eubank Jr said about the public demand for a showdown with Brook: "You'll get the hardcore fans interested and those outside. It's not a random callout.

"We don't like each other. If we have a chance to settle this, let's see."