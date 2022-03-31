Savannah Marshall: No-one on the planet can beat me; get past Femke Hermans and Claressa Shields is next

Savannah Marshall has declared "no-one on the planet can beat me" as she seeks to set up a super fight against Claressa Shields with a successful world title fight on Saturday.

Marshall defends her WBO middleweight title against Femke Hermans, live on Sky Sports, with victory setting up an undisputed world title showdown against the American star.

Shields is flying to Britain to study her former amateur rival at Newcastle this weekend, but Marshall insists she won't be distracted by the multi-weight champion's presence.

"It is what it is. She knows what I can do, I'm not out to impress her," Marshall said at Thursday's press conference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall says her boxing skills speak for themselves and she feels no pressure with rival Claressa Shields ringside in Newcastle.

"My boxing speaks for itself. Everyone keeps saying how can you focus on Femke [Hermans] when everyone is talking about Claressa? But the thing is, they've all been talking about Claressa for the last four or five years.

"She's always been creeping about in the background for me. So this is nothing new.

"I'm quite tunnel-visioned when it comes to who's in front of me, and I know that I can't overlook Femke and the skills she's got and what she brings.

"She is definitely the toughest fight of my career to date. She's a former world champion, has only been beaten by world champions. So I'm expecting a tough night on Saturday.

"So obviously, get Femke out of the way and then there's nothing in the way of setting up a massive fight between me and Claressa."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Femke Hermans plans on leaving Newcastle with Savannah Marshall's world title belt and says she will be her hardest opponent to date.

The unbeaten Marshall (11-0, nine knockouts) puts her WBO middleweight title on the line against Hermans, and credits trainer Peter Fury with transforming not only her boxing but public confidence.

"There' a couple of reporters here who said a couple of years ago we couldn't get two words out of you, but Peter [Fury] has definitely rubbed off on me. His confidence," she added.

"He's made me the fighter I am today.

"I've got that much trust in Peter in that he's never done me wrong so far, everything he's said to me has always come true.

"The shape Peter gets me in, and the game-plan and the tactics, I believe there's no-one on this planet that can beat me.

"I know I will be victorious on Saturday night, get Femke out of the way and then there's nothing stopping me and Claressa in the summer."

A professional since January 2016, 32-year-old Hermans, from Belgium, currently holds a European female middleweight title, and is a previously holder of the WBO title.

Her record to date reads 15 fights, 12 wins and three losses - one of which came against Marshall's great rival Shields in December 2018.

Hermans says Marshall must prove herself on Saturday.

"I'm going to do everything for it on Saturday. For me it's a big chance to come back at the highest level after some difficult years.

"I want to take that belt back home. I am in very good shape, I had a very good training camp. Everything has fallen together these past few months and I'm ready to kick some arse on Saturday.

"Savannah had a big amateur career and also in pro fights, but I think I will be the first one with the type of career I've had already.

"It will be her biggest fight until now, so she will have to prove something on Saturday."

Kilgallon steps in to face Chelli

Image: Zak Chelli collides with Jack Kilgannon in Newcastle

Undefeated Jack 'The Cannon' Kilgannon will now face rival Zak Chelli this Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle in a battle of the super-middleweight prospects on the undercard of Marshall's WBO World Middleweight title defence against Hermans, live on Sky Sports.

Oldham's Kilgannon (11-0, 3 KO's) replaces Diego Costa, who was announced yesterday but was unable to make the required weight safely at short notice, and it pits two fiercely proud, up-and-coming talents who are willing to face each other on the rise in their careers.

Chelli (10-1-1, 5 KO's) says he isn't phased by the late change and wants to get on with the job and deal with whatever is put in front of him to prove that he's the real deal.

Fulham's Chelli said, "I'm ready no matter what. I believe a boxer has to be prepared to face anybody at any time. I'm fit and ready and I'll deal with whatever Kilgannon brings to me in the ring on the night. He's unbeaten, like Costa was, Kilgannon's 'O' will have to go instead."

Kilgannon added, "I weighed up the risk versus the reward and this was too big an opportunity to turn down. I was in training for a fight in Wigan so I'm fit and ready to fight and then the offer came in to my manager.

"I'm a big and tall middleweight so super-middle is comfortable for me. It's a huge opportunity live on Sky Sports to make my name by beating Chelli, who's good but not outstanding. We're coming to win."

Watch Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans on a packed Newcastle bill, from 8pm on Sky Sports.