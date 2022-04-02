Lauren Price MBE and Karriss Artingstall sign long-term promotional agreements with BOXXER ahead of their pro debuts

Olympic medallists Lauren Price MBE and Karriss Artingstall have signed long-term promotional agreements with BOXXER ahead of their pro debuts.

With fellow Olympians Claressa Shields, Caroline Dubois and Natasha Jonas in attendance, Price and Artingstall were unveiled as the newest signings at a press conference held in Newcastle's Utilita Arena prior to Saturday's BOXXER event, which is headlined by WBO world middleweight champion Savannah Marshall.

The signing of gold medallist Price and bronze medallist Artingstall confirms BOXXER as the home of the world’s strongest stable of professional female boxers on Sky Sports.

Image: Price claimed gold with Artingstall taking bronze at last year's Olympic Games

"I’m really delighted to sign with BOXXER as Ben Shalom seems to be stamping his authority as a promoter in the boxing scene, especially on the female side of things," said Price.

"As an amateur I ticked every box, winning consecutive golds at the Commonwealth Games, Europeans, Worlds and Olympics. Sky Sports is a massive platform with all the ingredients to turn someone like myself into a superstar so I can’t wait to get the show on the road and aim for those world titles!"

Artingstall said: "I think I’ve 100 per cent made the right decision in teaming up with BOXXER as I push forward into the pro ranks. BOXXER and Ben Shalom are doing wonders for the sport right now and I can’t wait to see where this journey goes.

"I’ve achieved more than most in the amateurs and I’m more than ready to work my way up to world titles on the biggest and best platform of them all, Sky Sports Boxing."

Image: BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom is delighted to have signed Price and Artingstall

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "We are proud and excited to welcome two athletes who have achieved such incredible things and we look forward to achieving more incredible things together as Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall set out with BOXXER and Sky Sports on their quests for professional honours."

"This is one of the most exciting announcements yet in the flourishing Sky/Boxxer partnership. We have been massively pushing for this key double signing and we believe we have struck gold here," said Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development.

"Lauren brought that ultimate medal back from Tokyo while Karriss brought home bronze. They have the highest of skills and power and they ooze charisma. We will do everything we can to give them the biggest of platforms to become major stars.

"The signing of Lauren and Karriss - joining the likes of Savannah, Claressa, Tasha and Caroline on Sky surely means we have the leading female stable globally. Ben Shalom and I couldn’t be more happy with the brightest of futures for our fabulous women!"