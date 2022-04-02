Brad Rea knocks down Lukasz Ndafoluma en route to points win which keeps middleweight unbeaten

It was lucky 13 for Brad Rea as the Mancunian middleweight maintained the unbeaten start to his career with a points victory over Lukasz Ndafoluma in Newcastle.

Fighting on the undercard of Savannah Marshall's WBO middleweight world title defence against Femke Hermans, Rea was given a tough workout by the Namibian in the eight-rounder at the Utilita Arena.

But the 24-year-old did more than enough to earn a 78-73 verdict on referee Ron Kearney's scorecard and move to a 13(5)-0 professional record, highlighted by a fourth-round knockdown of Ndafaoluma (20(10)-5).

"It was a tough fight with a tough man who was obviously very experienced and been in there at good level" Rea said.

"I thought I coped with him quite well, I thought I won every round and I felt good in there. It maybe wasn't as exciting as my last two fights, but I got the win at the end of the day."

Ndafoluma asked plenty of questions of Rea in the early rounds as he came forward trying to force the action, but the man who stopped Craig McCarthy in the first round last time out soon found his range.

Middleweight boxer Brad Rea reacts to his win against Lukasz Ndafoluma on points which included a dramatic knockout, as Ndafoluma was saved by the bell in Newcastle.

Rea would keep his opponent on his toes by switching from the orthodox to southpaw stance and that yielded rewards towards the end of the fourth as he sent the 36-year-old crashing to the canvas with a thudding left to the head as Ndafoluma overreached.

Ndafoluma kept probing away after this to survive the remaining rounds, but Rea was able to assert himself and see out the rest of the contest relatively untroubled, and while he was satisfied with his performance he admitted he still had some areas to improve on.

"It's something we work on quite a lot," Rea said of his switching stances. "We tried it out today, sometimes it wasn't working and I was falling short a bit, so it's something we've got to go back to the drawing board to work.

"But the shot I put him down with is a shot we've been working on in the gym and it was nice to get it off in the fight.

"I got a slight hand injury early on and had to change my gameplan slightly, but we got the win at the end of the day and I felt I won comfortably."

Harris stuns Metsis; Hunter back to winning ways

Matty Harris toppled Mait Metsis with a huge uppercut at Newcastle Utilita Arena - watch Savannah Marshall tonight on Sky Sports!

Heavyweight Matty Harris had earlier delivered a dramatic one-punch knockout win over Mait Metsis on the packed Marshall vs Hermans bill.

Harris unloaded a huge uppercut that sent Metsis toppling to the canvas and the referee swiftly waved it off.

April Hunter produced a dominant decision win over Ester Konecna to ease memories of her first professional defeat.

April Hunter and her trainer Peter Fury react to Hunter's points win against Ester Konecna in Newcastle.

Hunter hurt Konecna repeatedly during an impressive performance at the same venue where she suffered a shock loss to Kirstie Bavington.

Heavyweight Hosea Stewart had to settle for a points victory over Phil Williams, who withstood clubbing punches from the 24 stone prospect.

Georgia O'Connor was also in action as she repelled early aggression from Erica Alvarez before earning a hard-fought win on points.

Michael Webster made it seven wins out of seven with this TKO victory over Erdogan Kadrija at the Newcastle Utilita Arena.

Michael Webster, a rising cruiserweight contender, ruthlessly stopped Erdogan Kadrija to extend his unbeaten record.

Webster pounded Kadrija to the canvas twice in the third round as he racked up his sixth successive win.

And classy work from Luke Cope was rewarded with a points triumph over Lee Connelly.