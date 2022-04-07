Floyd Mayweather set for shock return to boxing in exhibition fight on Burj Al Arab Hotel helipad

Floyd Mayweather's last fight was an eight-round exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul last June; the 45-year-old 'officially' retired from boxing with an undefeated 50-0 record after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017
Thursday 7 April 2022 10:21, UK
Floyd Mayweather is reportedly set for a shock return to the ring in an eight-round exhibition fight against Don Moore next month, with the fight taking place on the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.
The 45-year-old Mayweather's last fight was another exhibition eight-rounder against YouTuber Logan Paul last June. He 'officially' retired from boxing with an undefeated 50-0 record after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.
After his bout with Paul, Mayweather voiced his respect for Paul but, at the time, appeared to rule out a return to the ring.
"I had fun. You've got to realise I'm not 21 anymore," he told Showtime Sport. "A great young fighter. Strong, tough. He's better than I thought he was.
"We don't know what the future holds, but I'll talk it over with my team, and see where we go from there.
"You've got to realise, I've been in this sport 25 years. I understand I'm not 21, I'm not 25, but I had fun tonight."
Mayweather's reported return is part of an exhibition being dubbed 'The Global Titan Fight Series', the undercard of which is said to feature former UFC champion in Anderson Silva, who will take on Bruno Machado, as well as a former world champion in two weight classes, Badou Jack.
Mayweather's opponent, the 42-year-old "Dangerous" Don Moore, is a former sparring partner who boxed professionally from 1999 to 2016, returning an 18-0-1 record - 12 of his wins coming via knockout.