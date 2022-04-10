Mikaela Mayer dominates Jennifer Han to defend WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles in California

Mikaela Mayer has her sights on the winner of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano after beating Jennifer Han by unanimous decision to defend her WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles.

The 31-year-old Californian was dominant in her home state and despite Han causing a cut near the champion's left eye in the first round, Mayer was in control throughout and bloodied her opponents nose in the fourth with a straight left followed by a left hook.

That only increased Mayer's supremacy in the fight with the judges scoring it 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 in her favour.

It was the third title defence for Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs), and her first as a unified world champion. She did everything but force the stoppage, out-landing Han by a more than 3-1 clip (192-63).

Mayer is now keen to unify the division with bouts against WBC champ Alycia Baumgardner or WBA champ Hyun Mi Choi a possibility but says she will move up to lightweight to face Taylor or Serrano if those fights cannot be agreed.

"I've been pretty clear that I want to go undisputed at 130 (pounds). Baumgardner and Choi, I've been calling them out," Mayer said in a post-fight interview on ESPN.

"I want that fight, but if they're not going to give me that fight in a timely fashion, I'm down, I'm game to go up and challenge the winner of Serrano versus Katie Taylor."

Mayer added: "I feel like I did a lot of good things in there. Her movement, I think, is what she does best and it throws you off.

"She gets her spacing in a little bit, so I had to throw her off and stay behind the jab. Coach Al (Mitchell) reminded me to stay behind the jab, set the right hand up. She would duck sometimes and make me miss.

"I started to go to the body. All in all, she's a tough, durable girl. That's why we chose her for this fight. We knew she would push me, but I feel like I did well.

"I wanted to get the stoppage I feel like I hurt her in the eighth round, almost finished her. This is another reason why I'm advocating for three-minute rounds."

Mikaela Mayer believes Claressa Shields will "come out on top" when she faces Savannah Marshall, with the undisputed world title fight expected to be announced in the coming days.

Shields sat ringside as Marshall set up their grudge match in Newcastle last Saturday, sending Femke Hermans crashing to the canvas in a third-round knockout win, and turning everyone's attention to their rivalry.

The Hartlepool fighter has been described by her coach Peter Fury as the "biggest puncher" in women's boxing, but fellow world champion Mayer insists Shields will have a scarier mindset as she attempts to avenge an amateur loss to Marshall.

Mayer said: "I'm going to sound biased, because Claressa is my team-mate and friend, but although Savannah is proven to have power, I think that Claressa's punch count and speed is a lot for anyone at that weight to handle.

"I do see her coming out on top, but either way I'll be there to support. I can't wait for it."