Mikaela Mayer returns to Sky Sports team for BOXXER Series

Unified world champion Mikaela Mayer will be part of the Sky Sports Boxing team for this Saturday's BOXXER Series show in Coventry.

Mayer joined the Sky Sports experts for the Eubank Jr-Williams showdown in February, and is back again for fight week as we build towards this weekend's lightweight tournament in Coventry, live on Sky Sports.

The WBO and IBF super-featherweight champion will be pulling out the names in Thursday's live quarter-final draw and will then provide expert analysis at Friday's weigh-in before commentating on Saturday's exciting bill.

Mayer defended her world titles with a dominant points win over Jennifer Han last weekend and is relishing her role on the other side of the ropes.

Image: Mikaela Mayer is relishing the opportunity to be on the other side of the ropes

"I will be teaming up with Sky Sports Boxing once again as we cover the Boxxer Series tournament this weekend in Coventry," said Mayer.

"I'm looking forward to providing my analysis on fight night and of course getting back into the arena with the UK fans and all the energy you guys bring. I miss it and I love it!

"See you this week on Sky Sports!"

Boxxer Series: The Lightweights in Coventry

On Saturday the BOXXER Series tournament travels to Coventry, where eight British lightweights will compete in the quickfire 3x3-minute round format.

The BOXXER Series awaits as a national platform for unfamiliar names with compelling stories to tell, with victory in the one-night eight-man tournament carrying the potential to turn that narrative on its head.

BOXXER Series: Coventry lineup Dylan Cheema (2-0)

Rylan Charlton (7-2-1)

Tion Gibbs (8-0)

Scott Melvin (4-0)

Otis Lookham (1-0)

Shaun Cooper (12-3)

Joe Underwood Hughes (7-0)

Brooklyn Tilley (3-0)

