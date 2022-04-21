Ricky Hatton announces ring return aged 43 for exhibition bout

Former world champion Ricky Hatton has announced he is returning to the boxing ring at the age of 43.

Hatton retired from boxing in 2012, his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko coming more than three years after his previous fight against Manny Pacquiao.

The former light-welterweight world champion, now a trainer, will take on Mexican icon Marco Antonio Barrera in his home city of Manchester later this year.

"I can confirm my return to the ring," Hatton posted on his personal Twitter account.

"Join me for a huge party night - with top music acts - in Manchester on July 2. It's not how you fall, it's how you rise..."

Hatton and three-weight world champion Barrera will face off in an eight-round exhibition bout.

The 48-year-old Mexican, who was beaten by Amir Khan in 2009, last fought in 2011 when he brought his 75-fight professional career to a close with a stoppage win over Jose Arias.