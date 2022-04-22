Tyson Fury: WBC heavyweight title holder weighs in heavier than opponent Dillian Whyte for Wembley date

Tyson Fury weighed in less than a stone heavier than opponent Dillian Whyte for the huge all-British heavyweight title fight in front of over 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 33-year-old 'Gypsy King' puts his WBC belt on the line against Brit rival and top-ranked contender Whyte, who has been waiting years for his shot at a world title.

Fury came in 12lbs lighter than his last fight against Deontay Wilder in October at 264.8lbs. Whyte, meanwhile, weighed in at 253.25lbs, 6lbs heavier than his rematch victory against Alexander Povetkin last March.

Image: Fury and Whyte exchanged hats during the staredown at Boxpark Wembley on Friday

Fury and Whyte played the role of peacemakers after tensions rose and threatened to boil over between the fighters' entourages on Thursday, but everything ran smoothly during the weigh-in with both fighters complimentary towards each other, even swapping hats during the staredown.

"I'm so happy to be back here (UK), fighting at Wembley Stadium, and you all (fans) made it happen," Fury told BT Sport. "Big shout out to Dillian Whyte and his team, proper professional men.

"We're going to put on a show, it's going to be a war - don't worry about that."

When asked about the significance of his weight, Whyte said: "Nothing, some fights are different. Fighting a bigger guy, a much heavier guy than me.

"We're ready to go to war, trust me. I'm not worried about what he's doing."

Fury will be making a second defence of the title he won in February 2020, ending Wilder's reign as WBC heavyweight world champion.

He has an unbeaten record of 31 wins and a draw, with 22 knockouts, while Whyte has 28 victories with 19 knockouts and two defeats.

