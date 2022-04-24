Tyson Fury 'happy' with retirement decision but targets Francis Ngannou in 'Clash of the Titans' exhibition

Tyson Fury leant forward into the microphone and barely paused for breath as he proceeded to reel off his resume of boxing accolades having just knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a European-fight record 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Two English titles, two British titles, two Commonwealth titles, the Irish heavyweight title, the European title, WBO Inter-Continental title, WBO International, WBO Super, WBA Super, IBF, IBO, Ring Magazine, Lineal, WBC, WBC Mayan II, WBC Global.

The haul of dreams, perhaps headed for the Hall of Fame.

"I've won every belt there is to win," he told reporters. "If this was a computer game it would definitely be completed for sure."

Image: Fury celebrates his win at Wembley

It was his response to questions over retirement talk, Fury's point being that there remains little else for him to achieve in the sport.

And that may be true, though the prospect of a unification bout against the winner of Anthony Joshua's summer rematch with Oleksandr Usyk presents itself as a fitting 'how could you resist?' conclusion to his generational career.

For Fury retirement lingers as a familiar, long-considered, at-peace temptation. The showman aside, he likes dad life, he likes husband life, he is conscious of maximising life with his family; nobody could blame him for putting all of that first.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fury says he's never experienced an atmosphere as he did at Wembley following his win over Dillian Whyte

"Before I fought Deontay Wilder 3, I was in my house in Vegas and I said to (wife) Paris 'this is going to be the last fight, I just don't want to do it anymore' and she said 'yes I'm happy, let it be the last fight'," he told reporters.

"Then after the fight, I said to her in the shower, 'it's definitely the last fight, there's no more of this'. I was happy with that decision.

"I get a call from Frank (Warren) saying we can do a homecoming fight at Wembley. I said to Paris 'I've got to go one more time, I've got to get the boots out again'.

"It was a tough decision. I was happy being in Morecambe retired and going to the gym to watch Joe Parker and Tommy (Fury) train."

Image: Fury kisses his wife, Paris, after beating Whyte

If Saturday should be the final farewell, Fury goes out on the sweetest and nastiest sixth-round uppercut to dispatch mandatory challenger Whyte in a contest the WBC champion governed with guile of its own class.

The 33-year-old admitted later he would have been just as satisfied finishing things off with a 12-round points decision victory.

Speaking afterwards, he appeared to confirm his plans to retire before bringing UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring as the pair fuelled long-standing talk of a mixed-rules clash. That opportunity evidently carried more appeal than a prospective meet with one of Joshua or Usyk.

"I've said what I've said, I'm happy with my decisions, I'm going to go home with my wife and my kids, I've been away for a long time, I've fulfilled everything I ever wanted to fulfil," he told reporters.

"I'm going to retire as only the second heavyweight in history to retire undefeated after Rocky Marciano. Two-time Ring Magazine heavyweight champion of the world, there's never been a Ring Magazine holder in my era, there hasn't been a lineal in my era either.

Image: Whyte crashes to the canvas after a huge right hand from Fury

"I definitely think so (that he will retire). I will not rule out exhibitions for sure, Big Francis Ngannou was here today, he's on my hit list in an exhibition fight, either in a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves, we can make it happen.

"He's a monster of a guy, I'm a monster of a guy, so that will be a Clash of the Titans for sure."

Pressed again on potentially facing Joshua or Usyk, he quoted Clark Gable in saying 'I just don't give a damn!'.

As for other ventures, Fury did not rule out making a return to the world of wrestling, such is the scope of opportunities at his feet.

"You might see me at SummerSlam coming up soon. I've got to speak to (WWE CEO) Vince (McMahon) and the boys, maybe make this happen," he said. "I know there's (wrestler) Drew McIntyre who has been saying a lot of things about me, I have to knock him out, like I did his pal."

With Saturday night's win Fury improved his unbeaten record to 32-0-1, entering another historic night contributing to his extraordinary comeback outside the ring.