Dillian Whyte will target Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua rematches or a grudge fight against Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte still wants to 'fight the best' and could target rematches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua or a grudge fight against Deontay Wilder.

Whyte told Sky Sports he should have received 'extra time to recover' after he was 'pushed' by Fury, just seconds before his world title stoppage defeat at Wembley on Saturday.

But the Brixton man remains determined to secure rematches with Fury and Joshua, while he also could be open to an explosive encounter with American rival Wilder.

"I still want to fight the best," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"Listen, win, lose or draw on Saturday, I would have a few more fights against the best guys and then retire. I still want to do the same thing. Nothing has changed.

"I don't know what Wilder is doing. I just need to come back and I want to fight everyone I lost to again and try to avenge my losses.

"One hundred per cent [I can win a world title]. Even he [Fury] himself said it, I will be world champion one day, so let's see."

Image: Tyson Fury has talked about retirement after defending WBC title against Dillian Whyte

Fury has vowed to retire, which could lead to the WBC belt becoming vacant, while it remains to be seen whether other titles could be vacated following Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion.

"We've got to wait and see," said Whyte.

"Opportunities are still there. I'm still one of the best fighters around.

"Okay I've had a loss, I need one fight to come back, but it's not the end of the world for me. My team are realists, and they'll tell me straight you're done. They would have told me, 'Yeah, that's it, you're out.'

"It's a hard pill to swallow obviously. At the time, I felt disappointed, because I felt like I disappointed everyone, but now we've calmed down and we've had a think about it, I'm going to have a little break with my family and stuff, and then I'm ready to go again.

"We don't quit, we just keep going."