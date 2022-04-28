Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: Stevenson delivers Canelo jibe while Valdez insists 'timing is right' for unification bout

Shakur Stevenson called Oscar Valdez's bluff as he braced himself for a war when the two meet in their unification fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The pair both enter the fight defending undefeated records alongside their world titles, Valdez having won 23 of his 30 fights by stoppage and Stevenson 17-0 after nine knockouts and eight victories by decision.

Valdez, seven years older than Stevenson, insisted he was ready for any style of fight, including going 12 rounds for the first time in his career.

"With a fight with Shakur you never know. We can bang if we have to bang, we can box if we have to box, it all depends what Shakur brings," he said at Thursday's press conference.

Stevenson was quick to respond, suggesting his opponent was trying to play mind games.

"I think that's BS, I think he's coming to bang," he said. "I think he's trying to trick me into thinking he's about to try box me and be technical.

"I'm not falling for that.

"I'm ready for the Oscar Valdez who will go in there throwing all them hooks and putting pressure."

On the weekend of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was called upon to produce the coin toss that would decide on Stevenson walking out second but being introduced first at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Both insisted they were in the best shape of their life, both set their sights on the pound-for-pound list.

Part of Valdez's camp has notably involved the man at the tip of the pound-for-pound list in fellow countryman Canelo Álvarez - a fact on which Stevenson was happy to pounce.

"When Bud (Terence Crawford) was in my camp Bud came in and we sparred each other, but I feel like it's different with his camp because he had Canelo with him every step of the way," said the 24-year-old.

"Canelo was right there next to him telling him how to hook, jab and they were with each other every step of the way so when I beat him I'm going to feel good beating him, Canelo and Eddie Reynoso (Canelo's trainer)."

Valdez had previously been accused of 'ducking' a fight with Stevenson, who himself admitted it was time to move on from those claims.

With belts now to show for their work, the time is right.

"It was perfect timing," said Valdez. "Shakur Stevenson is a two-time world champion, I'm a two-time world champion, it's a perfect time now. Let's prove who is the best at 130lbs."

