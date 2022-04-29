Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano: Irishwoman weighs in heavier as both look in peak shape ahead of undisputed clash

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano cut formidable figures as the two tipped the scales in peak condition at an electric weigh-in ahead of Saturday's undisputed clash at Madison Square Garden.

It was Taylor who came in the heavier of the two at 136.6lbs to her challenger's 133.6lbs in front of an Irish-heavy crowd in New York.

The undefeated Taylor (20-0) defends her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight titles against a seven-weight world champion in Serrano, the volume of belts on display requiring the arms of three different people on stage.

Perhaps contrary to her subtle no-talk demeanour, a smiling Taylor delayed stepping away from the face-off for a second as she kept her eyes fixated on Serrano.

The two had been serenaded by not only enthused Irish and Puerto Rican fanbases, but also WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

"And they say women can't sell, are they out of their mind? You have two of the best pound-for-pound going at it, I can feel the love and support," said Serrano on stage.

Taylor added: "I feel great, I'm ready to hear those words 'and still world champion'."

The duo had been set to meet in the ring two years ago only for their proposed bout to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor: I don't train to lose

The 35-year-old, a five-time world champion and six-time European Championship gold medallist, insisted at Thursday's press conference she would leave with the belts she arrived with.

"I don't train to lose any fights, I train to win, it's the same for me Saturday," Taylor told reporters. "I'm stepping in there confident I'll be coming out victorious.

"The best part about this fight, the best part about my legacy is being able to inspire the next generation and this fight will inspire a lot of young girls, that's the best part about it.

"Stylistically I think it's going to be a very exciting fight. I think the winner is going to have to show a lot of heart, a lot of grit, a lot of skill."