George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney and Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr world title fights are live on Sky Sports in June

Devin Haney's huge undisputed world title fight against George Kambosos Jr and Artur Beterbiev's explosive unification battle with Joe Smith Jr will be shown live on Sky Sports in June.

Kambosos defends his IBF, WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles against WBC title-holder Haney on Saturday, June 4 from Marvel Stadium, Melbourne in a bout expected to break Australia's attendance record of 51,026, which was set by Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn's 2017 fight in Brisbane.

WBC and IBF world champion Beterbiev then takes on WBO champion Smith Jr in a light heavyweight unification clash on Saturday, June 18 in New York, with the winner staking his claim for a showdown with Dmitry Bivol, who sensationally shocked Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Artur Beterbiev will be hoping to unleash his ferocious attacks on Joe Smith Jr in their huge light heavyweight unification fight.

Haney (27-0, 15 knockouts) enters the fight on the back of four straight unanimous decision victories, the latest coming against Joseph Diaz in December.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 knockouts) stunned Teófimo López with a split decision win last November, in which the pair exchanged knockdowns, to springboard his way to the top of the division.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Kambosos Jr has a style that could cause Devin Haney problems when they clash in a huge unified lightweight contest.

"After five years of chasing championship glory abroad and fighting in enemy territory, I return home to defend what I have conquered in the boxing world, my world lightweight titles," said Kambosos. "Everything I have put my mind to and manifested has come true with my relentless hard work, dedication and discipline to the sport I love.

"I have always said I would become world champion the hard way, fighting abroad and then bring back a mega stadium fight to make my world title defense.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Devin Haney will be planning to use his lightning quick hands when he faces unified champion George Kambosos Jr.

"I am very excited and hungry to continue building my legacy, and I will be victorious by any means necessary on June 4 when Haney steps up into the lion's den of Marvel Stadium against this Aussie Greek lion. I will take not only his belt but put a serious dent in his young career."

Beterbiev remains boxing's only world champion with a 100 per cent knockout rate after extending his record to 17-0 with a ninth-round knockout win over Marcus Browne in December.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player WBO light heavyweight world champion Joe Smith Jr will be planning to unleash his aggressive style on Artur Beterbiev on June 18th.

He faces "Cinderella Man" Smith (28-3), who stopped Steve Geffrard in the ninth-round of their fight in January to retain the WBO title he had taken from Maxim Vlasov last April.

"Beterbiev versus Smith is one of the very best fights that can be made in boxing, two huge punchers fighting at Madison Square Garden in what will be an electric atmosphere. Whoever comes out on top will be the true king of the light heavyweight division," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Watch George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney fight for undisputed lightweight glory on June 4, followed by Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr's light heavyweight unification bout on June 18 - both live on Sky Sports.