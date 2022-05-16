Martin Bakole is targeting a heavyweight world title after beating Tony Yoka, says his trainer Billy Nelson

Martin Bakole is targeting a heavyweight world title challenge next year and can cause the best fighters in his division "a lot of trouble", says his trainer Billy Nelson.

Bakole delivered a career-best performance as he twice floored Tony Yoka, France's 2016 Olympic gold medallist, in a points win in Paris on Saturday, confirming his status as one of the division's most dangerous contenders.

The Congolese fighter, who trains under Nelson in Scotland, had been part of Tyson Fury's training camp as the WBC heavyweight world champion prepared to face Dilian Whyte in April.

"I'm very happy with the result on Saturday night," Nelson told Sky Sports News. "I think that win will put Martin in the top five or six in most of the rankings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Was this Bakole's most ruthless stoppage?

"Going forward, we just want a good name, one or two more victories and I'm sure he'll be in an ideal place to fight for a world title at the beginning of next year - that's the plan."

Before his victory over Yoka, Bakole's highest position in any of the sport's heavyweight rankings was ninth in the WBA listings, but his victory over Yoka, who sat fifth in IBF standings, could result in a considerable rise across the board.

Image: Tyson Fury (right) sparred with Bakole as he prepared to face Dillian Whyte (Twitter: @MartinBakole17)

That could put Bakole in contention to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's expected rematch with WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk, while also opening up the possibility of bouts with other highly-ranked British fighters such as Whyte, Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce and Hughie Fury.

"Martin will only improve," Nelson added.

"I think there's still another 25 per cent of improvement in him and that's going to be a lot of trouble for all the heavyweights in the world."