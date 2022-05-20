Adam Azim, Karriss Artingstall, Cori Gibbs, Dylan Cheema and Sam Eggington to feature in BOXXER event in Coventry

A new generation of future British boxing stars and leading fighters from the Midlands will be showcased live on Sky Sports next month when BOXXER stages an event at Coventry Skydome on Saturday June 25.

Adam 'The Assassin' Azim (4-0, 3 KOs), who has been described by trainer Shane McGuigan as "the best natural talent I've ever worked with", will bring his spectacular skills to the ring in a World Youth Championship bout.

Azim won 10 national titles as an amateur and was ranked No 1 in the world at welterweight before turning professional in 2020, since when he has continued to win plaudits and displayed every sign of living up to the potential which has seen him called "the next Amir Khan".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim believes he can go all the way to be world champion after impressing against Conor Marsden and flooring him inside 12 seconds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azim floors Marsden to win their lightweight contest with promoter Ben Shalom describing him as the most talented prospect we have in this country

Also heading to Coventry is Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall who will make her professional debut following a glittering amateur career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall give their reasons for joining BOXXER

BOXXER Series tournament winners Cori Gibbs (16-0, 3 KOs) and Dylan Cheema (5-0, 1 KO) will also feature on the Coventry bill.

Undefeated Birmingham fighter Gibbs, who won the eight-man BOXXER Series Liverpool: super-lightweights tournament in November, will face the tough and wily Carlos 'Raton' Perez (17-6-2, 2 KOs), who is the Spanish lightweight champion

Cheema, who won last month's BOXXER Series: Coventry tournament in spectacular fashion despite entering as an unknown underdog, is making a quick return to the ring for the first fight of his newly-signed, multi-fight promotional deal with BOXXER.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final of the lightweight BOXXER series, between Dylan Cheema and Rylan Charlton

Birmingham's Sam Eggington (31-7, 18 KOs), a two-time 'Fight of the Year' winner and firm crowd favourite thanks to his all-action style, challenges for the IBO super-welterweight championship against undefeated Pole Przemyslaw Zysk (18-0, 6 KOs).

The rematch for the English middleweight championship between River Wilson Bent (12-0-1, 5 KOs) and Tyler Denny (13-2-3) will also take place on the card after their controversial and explosive first fight which ended prematurely after a clash of heads, resulting in a technical draw.

Undefeated 6ft 3in middleweight Shakiel Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) will return to action on the card, along with hard-hitting Birmingham starlet Kaisee Benjamin (15-1-1, 6 KOs) and undefeated Welshman Rhys Edwards (12-0-0, 4 KOs).

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Tickets for this event go on sale on Friday May 20 at midday via boxxer.com/tickets