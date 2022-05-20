Adam Azim, Karriss Artingstall, Cori Gibbs, Dylan Cheema and Sam Eggington to feature in BOXXER event in Coventry

Adam Azim, Karriss Artingstall, Cori Gibbs and Dylan Cheema set to feature in BOXXER event at Coventry Skydome on Saturday June 25; new generation of British stars given chance to shine; Sam Eggington to challenge for IBO super-welterweight championship
Friday 20 May 2022 12:18, UK
A new generation of future British boxing stars and leading fighters from the Midlands will be showcased live on Sky Sports next month when BOXXER stages an event at Coventry Skydome on Saturday June 25.
Adam 'The Assassin' Azim (4-0, 3 KOs), who has been described by trainer Shane McGuigan as "the best natural talent I've ever worked with", will bring his spectacular skills to the ring in a World Youth Championship bout.
Azim won 10 national titles as an amateur and was ranked No 1 in the world at welterweight before turning professional in 2020, since when he has continued to win plaudits and displayed every sign of living up to the potential which has seen him called "the next Amir Khan".
Also heading to Coventry is Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall who will make her professional debut following a glittering amateur career.
BOXXER Series tournament winners Cori Gibbs (16-0, 3 KOs) and Dylan Cheema (5-0, 1 KO) will also feature on the Coventry bill.
Undefeated Birmingham fighter Gibbs, who won the eight-man BOXXER Series Liverpool: super-lightweights tournament in November, will face the tough and wily Carlos 'Raton' Perez (17-6-2, 2 KOs), who is the Spanish lightweight champion
Cheema, who won last month's BOXXER Series: Coventry tournament in spectacular fashion despite entering as an unknown underdog, is making a quick return to the ring for the first fight of his newly-signed, multi-fight promotional deal with BOXXER.
Birmingham's Sam Eggington (31-7, 18 KOs), a two-time 'Fight of the Year' winner and firm crowd favourite thanks to his all-action style, challenges for the IBO super-welterweight championship against undefeated Pole Przemyslaw Zysk (18-0, 6 KOs).
The rematch for the English middleweight championship between River Wilson Bent (12-0-1, 5 KOs) and Tyler Denny (13-2-3) will also take place on the card after their controversial and explosive first fight which ended prematurely after a clash of heads, resulting in a technical draw.
Undefeated 6ft 3in middleweight Shakiel Thompson (7-0, 5 KOs) will return to action on the card, along with hard-hitting Birmingham starlet Kaisee Benjamin (15-1-1, 6 KOs) and undefeated Welshman Rhys Edwards (12-0-0, 4 KOs).
Tickets for this event go on sale on Friday May 20 at midday via boxxer.com/tickets