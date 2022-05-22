Joshua Buatsi overcomes Craig Richards at O2 to stay on track for world title shot

Joshua Buatsi dominates early stages at O2 Arena in light-heavyweight clash before fending off big comeback by Craig Richards to claim a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous verdict; win in a bout promoted as a WBA title eliminator should land Buatsi a shot at Dmitry Bivol

Sunday 22 May 2022 07:29, UK

Joshua Buatsi celebrates his victory against Craig Richards in their WBA light-heavyweight world title eliminator
Image: Joshua Buatsi celebrates his victory against Craig Richards in their WBA light-heavyweight world title eliminator

Joshua Buatsi cleared the way for a world light-heavyweight title shot after claiming a points win over Craig Richards at the O2 Arena in London.

Buatsi, an Olympic bronze medallist in Rio in 2016, dominated the early stages then fended off a big comeback by Richards to claim a 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 unanimous verdict.

His win in a bout promoted as a WBA title eliminator should land him a shot at Dmitry Bivol, who retained the belt in a stunning upset over Saul Alvarez earlier this month.

Joshua Buatsi (left) celebrates his victory against Craig Richards in their WBA light-heavyweight world title eliminator
Image: Buatsi is congratulated by Richards after the fight

Bivol's win over Alvarez had served to raise the reputation of Richards, the 32-year-old who suffered his second career defeat on points to Bivol last year.

But the strong and accurate Buatsi seized the advantage from the start and it took Richards until the fifth round to really begin to make any kind of impression.

Trending

Joshua Buatsi (left) and Craig Richards in the WBA light-heavyweight world title eliminator
Image: Buatsi catches Richards with a left

Buatsi was strong and accurate but tended to find success in bursts, and Richards came on strong in the eighth round with a big right hand followed by a flurry that appeared to trouble the favourite.

Also See:

Richards landed more rights in the ninth, but Buatsi continued to display the cleaner work, and the pair continued to exchange hard blows in an exciting finale before Buatsi's arm was eventually raised.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema