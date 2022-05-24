Mexican boxer Alejandra Ayala wakes from induced coma following Hannah Rankin fight

Mexican boxer Alejandra Ayala, who underwent surgery after a defeat to Scotland's Hannah Rankin in Glasgow earlier this month, has woken from her induced coma.

Rankin's team announced the news on social media, paying tribute to a "brave, brave warrior" and adding: "We will be on hand to support her in any way we can."

Ayala was knocked out in the 10th round of her WBA super-welterweight title fight against Rankin on May 13, and was treated in the ring before being transferred to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Rankin defended her WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles following a 10th-round stoppage victory against Ayala.

Rankin developed as the fight progressed, before connecting well in the final round and causing the stoppage.

The victory for the Scot elevated the prospect of her potentially stepping into the ring with Natasha Jonas.

Speaking before Rankin's fight Jonas told Sky Sports that she would be watching closely, and Rankin had also said she had her own eyes on a unification bout.

"We're waiting to see the outcome of her fight," Jonas said. "The ranking fight is a fight we both want, and we both believe we can win, so it's exciting times.

"The whole point of moving up the weight divisions was to give myself options and I do believe that I've got that now."

Rankin fought Ayala in front of a 4,500-strong crowd in Glasgow, a 'homecoming fight' as Jonas called it, and that is something the 37-year-old would be keen on.

"I'd do it [fight Rankin] anywhere. The idea is to do it, maybe like a homecoming for me in Liverpool.

"But, I'm not really bothered where I have it to be honest. A fight is a fight, it doesn't make any difference.

"I've gone to people's backyards before, and it doesn't make any difference to me."