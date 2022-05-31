Michael Hunter questions Hughie Fury punch ability as he set sights on Tyson Fury's heavyweight belts

Michael Hunter has eyes for not one Fury but two as he prepares to face Hughie in view of pursuing his older cousin Tyson's world title belts.

The 33-year-old will face the younger member of the Fury family in London on July 2, live on Sky Sports, as the pair fight for a shot at the WBA regular belt against the winner of defending champion Trevor Bryan and Britain's No 1-ranked contender Daniel Dubois in June.

Hunter enters 20(14)-1-2 on the back of a lacklustre draw against Jerry Forrest last December, while Fury is back in the ring for the first time since beating Christian Hammer in October to improve his record to 26(15)-3.

"He just can't punch," Hunter said of Fury, speaking to Sky Sports. "He's good, I think he's a decent boxer, he's got some decent skills, he's tall, he's long, he comes from the Fury family.

"The best thing we can say is he comes from a Fury family, a fighting family. That's the best thing I can see.

"I don't think he's a great puncher, when you say technical boxer that's what I see, it means he's just not a puncher."

For Fury it beckons as another step towards a long-awaited second world title challenge five years on from missing out on the WBO heavyweight crown at the hands of defeat to Joseph Parker.

The 27-year-old suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Alexander Povetkin in August 2019 before responding with a third-round stoppage of Pavel Sour and a decision win against Mariusz Wach prior to taking out Hammer.

Hunter began his career with a 12-fight win streak after turning professional until he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk for the WBO cruiserweight title. He went on to stop British hope Martin Bakole in October 2018 before holding Alexander Povetkin to a draw in December 2019.

"I'm excited to be over in England and display my skills," Hunter added.

"We're going to knock them [the Furys] down one by one, Hughie first.

"He's in the way, I'm going for the belts and anyone in my way I've got to run them over.

"We know he can fight. Does he have the skills and determination to compete with me? I don't think so. Only one way to find out."

What comes of Tyson Fury's heavyweight titles remains to be seen as the 'Gypsy King' remains insistent he is retired following his sixth-round knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

