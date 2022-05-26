LIVE STREAM: Watch Richard Riakporhe, Chris Kongo, Viddal Riley, Ebonie Jones and more in public workout

Richard Riakporhe will put his ferocious power on display as he leads a live public workout from Camden Boxing Club ahead of his upcoming fight against Italy's Fabio Turchi live on Sky Sports on June 11.

The Midnight Train follows up his victory over Deion Jumah by defending his 14-0 record at Wembley OVO Arena amid his pursuit of a world cruiserweight title opportunity.

Among those joining him on Thursday will be Chris Kongo as he gears up to face Germany's Sebastian Formella, while Zak Chelli and Germaine Brown continue preparations for their English Super-Middleweight title showdown.

"The English Super-Middleweight Title showdown between Zak Chelli and Germaine Brown is a fight which every boxing fan in the country will be glued to," said BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom.

"It's impressive that they are willing to fight each other at this stage and lay it all on the line. Don't be surprised if this is a Fight Of The Year contender."

Viddal Riley will be in attendance as the Hackney cruiserweight approaches his first professional fight in London, alongside Ebonie Jones, Joe Pigford, Jeamie TKV, Jimmy Lee and Shannon Ryan.