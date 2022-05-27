Devin Haney hints at George Kambosos Jr weaknesses and vows to bring undisputed title back to father in America

Devin Haney is a man with a plan, but one he is unwilling to share just yet as he vows to exploit holes found in George Kambosos Jr and return to America as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world next month.

The 23-year-old takes his 'anybody, anytime, anywhere' mantra to Melbourne on June 5 when the WBC champion looks to dethrone the current WBA, IBF and WBO belt holder in Australia's own Ferocious Kambosos.

It awaits as the biggest night of what remains a young, yet seasoned career for the unbeaten Haney (27-0) coming off the back of unanimous decision wins over Jorge Linares and, more recently, Joseph Diaz.

Kambosos (20-0) makes his Australian homecoming having stunned the boxing world by becoming unified champion with victory over Teófimo López, who had beaten Vasiliy Lomachenko the previous year.

"This opportunity means everything to me, this is the Super Bowl of the lightweight division, the biggest fight in the lightweight division, this means everything and I'll take full advantage of it," Haney told Sky Sports.

"There are many ways, there are many holes and different ways we can beat him, but the one game-plan we have we really feel like it will work.

"But you never know until you get in the ring. We're ready for anything, anything he brings to the table we'll be ready for and I can't wait.

"Obviously if you watch him enough, you can see the habits and the things they do. Of course he has holes, of course he has bad habits, I'll look to show him.

"I'm not going to sit here and let him know exactly the holes I see, what would be the point in that? I'll save it for fight night and then after fight night you can ask me how I executed the holes."

Haney is set to enter the fight without father Bill in his corner due to issues gaining a visa to travel to Australia as a result of a felony drugs conviction dating back to 1992.

Yoel Judah, father to former multi-weight world champion Zab Judah, will now head up Haney's team during the fight.

"What can we do? We've got to make the best of it, he's not here but it's installed in me what I need to do," said Haney.

"My dad can't fight for me, he can't get in there and fight George Kambosos. We're going to bring the belts back home and show my dad after the fight."

Kambosos Jr has meanwhile seized the absence of Haney's father as an opportunity to fuel their rivalry, suggesting to local media "excuses" will be made should his opponent come up second best.

Haney is not fazed. In fact, he has encouraged the 28-year-old to continue the fighting talk.

"He can try to think for me all he wants, do it, go for it, keep thinking for me, speaking for me," said Haney. "All I'm focused on is getting the victory. I'm not thinking about no excuses.

"I'm going to let the world praise me and I will be undisputed and it will be a good outcome for me so I'm not thinking about no excuses or anything else but winning the fight.

"I like his approach, he's not doing nothing but selling the fight, that's what he's doing, he wants to have a sellout arena, wants to have as many eyeballs as possible on the fight and doing a great job of it, I want him to keep doing it."

Haney says he has acclimatised quickly and smoothly since his arrival down under, and intends to showcase his credentials to the world at Marvel Stadium in under a fortnight's time. He is ready, and hopes the same can be said for Kambosos.

"Bring your A game, I'll bring mine, may the best man win in front of the fans for all the belts for the true undisputed king," said Haney. "Be ready, because I'm coming for it all."