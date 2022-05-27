Otto Wallin says Tyson Fury 'doesn't want to fight' as he eases to victory over Rydell Booker

Otto Wallin suggested Tyson Fury has "forgotten about him" as he beat Rydell Booker comfortably in Michigan on Thursday night.

The Swede won by unanimous decision after 10 rounds to improve his record to 24-1 (14 KOs) and move a step closer towards a meeting in the ring with one of the heavyweight division's high-profile names.

Wallin was back in action for the first time since overcoming Kamil Sokołowski in Cardiff in February having seen his proposed fight against Dillian Whyte cancelled at the end of last year.

The 31-year-old announced himself on the heavyweight stage in 2019 when he produced an impressive performance in defeat to Tyson Fury, notably opening up a cut above the Gypsy King's eye. Wallin has since made no secret of his desire to have a second crack.

"I want to say thanks to everyone who came out," said Wallin post-fight. "It's my first time in Michigan and I really enjoyed it. (Tyson) Fury forgot about me. He doesn't want to fight, but I'm still going to be the next heavyweight champion from Sweden, no matter who I have to beat."

Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita recently told Sky Sports that his fighter is "more than ready" to take on Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title were Fury to vacate it by confirming his retirement.

Earlier on in the night Shohjahon Ergashev continued his pursuit of a world title shot by clinching a unanimous decision win over Luis Alberto Veron to improve to 22-0 (19 KOs).