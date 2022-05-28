Adam Azim: Nobody wants to fight British prospect, says Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom

It is proving tricky to find opponents for blistering lightweight prospect Adam Azim as he pursues world title opportunities early in his young career, admits BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom.

The 20-year-old has ambitions of becoming Britain's youngest boxing world champion and remains unbeaten at 4-0 (three KOs) following an explosive first-round stoppage of Connor Marsden at Wembley Arena in March.

Azim is due to return to the ring at Coventry Skydome on Saturday June 25 as part of a field of future British stars, though is yet to discover his next opponent.

"I think everyone wants the warm-up fight. No one really wants to fight Adam Azim," Shalom told Sky Sports. "He wants to be a world champion before he's 22 and knows he needs to go down the international route.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim floors Conor Marsden inside 12 seconds to win their lightweight contest with promoter Ben Shalom describing him as the most talented prospect we have in this country

"He wants to get the rankings going and challenge himself. He's going to fight for a world youth title on that card.

"You talk about generational talent, you talk about he's next and we believe he will be next. It's an exciting time in his career because not everyone knows who he is yet, but we know we've got a diamond there.

"It will probably be an international opponent."

Shalom recently explained Rylan Charlton was being looked at as a potential opponent and ideal test for Azim having previously knocked down Florian Marku in last year's defeat to the Albanian as well as reaching the final of the lightweight Boxxer Series in Coventry, where he was beaten by Dylan Cheema.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hassan Azim proves too powerful for Yoncho Markov with the ref stopping their welterweight contest in the opening round

Azim won 10 national titles in his amateur days and had been ranked No 1 in the world at welterweight prior to turning professional.

His immediate impression has left his team and Shalom with a temptation to fast-track him towards desired title shots, trainer Shane McGuigan among those eager to let him loose.

McGuigan notably described Azim as "the best natural talent" he has ever worked with.