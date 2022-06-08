Caroline Dubois, Brad Rea and Hassan Azim confirmed for undercard of Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter title eliminator

Caroline Dubois says she is "just enjoying the ride" of being involved in a wave of female boxing talent that is changing the sport as she prepares to return to the ring on the undercard of Hughie Fury's world title eliminator against Michael Hunter.

Dubois has been confirmed for the Manchester bill on Saturday July 2 alongside fellow BOXXER talents Hassan Azim and Brad Rea, with newly-signed Ben Whittaker also due to make his eagerly-awaited debut.

The 21-year-old is unbeaten after two professional fights having produced a first-round TKO of Martina Horgasz in March to further showcase the explosive speed and power that fuelled her reputation in the amateur ranks.

"I can't wait to get back in the ring," Dubois told Sky Sports. "3-0 is something that I can't wait to do. It's just steps on the ladder and I'm just climbing it."

The British boxer says she is "blessed" to be a part of women's boxing at the moment, with the likes of Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall leading the way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois made it an impressive two out of two with a 49 second stoppage of Martina Horgasz

"If I came 10 years ago, if I came 15 years ago, I wouldn't be in the position that I am today, so I'm very blessed," she said.

"I'm appreciative. We've got these amazing women headlining. They're the masthead of the ship, and I'm just at the back enjoying the ride.

"Mikaela Mayer, Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields, what we saw before Amanda Serrano, these are all great fights and this is elevating the sport - not just women's boxing, but the sport in general."

While she waits to find out her opponent, Manchester prospect Rea (13-0, five KOs) is preparing to defend his unbeaten record against Welshman Morgan Jones (14-3, five KOs). Azim (4-0, three KOs), who is the brother of title-chasing Adam Azim, continues his development after two first-round knockouts from his four victories thus far.

Completing the show will be heavyweight Steve Robinson (4-1, 3 KO’s) and super-welter April Hunter (5-1), both from Newcastle.

Dubois will join her brother, Daniel, in Miami for his fight with American Trevor Bryan for the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title that takes place later this month, where she says she hopes to learn about dealing with the pressure of a massive fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois says she had worked on body shots all week in preparation for her fight against Martina Horgasz

"He's going out and he's going to be fighting for his first world title - that's experience that you can't buy," she said.

"I'm going to be a part of that team. I'm going to be soaking up the atmosphere, soaking up everything and I'll be able to see how he deals with it; deals with the pressure.

"Through watching him I'll be growing as well, I'll be learning off of him. Iron sharpens iron."

The younger Dubois sibling says she is enjoying the process of getting better as she plans to continue her training during the trip to the United States.

"At the end of the day it's a process," she said. "I'm still a baby in the game, I'm 21, so it's about learning as much as possible.

"I'm getting stronger every day, I'm getting my woman strength. It's just about learning, the gym, work, practicing certain things, and that's what I'm doing every day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hassan Azim proves too powerful for Yoncho Markov with the ref stopping their Welterweight contest in the opening round.

"Caroline Dubois, Hassan Azim and Brad Rea are three of the best young talents in British boxing today and each of them has the potential to go all the way and become a global superstar in this sport," said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom.

"With an undercard showcasing the future of British boxing and a main event which will make waves in the heavyweight division, Manchester on July 2 is shaping up to be one of the best cards of 2022."