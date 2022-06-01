Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia.

A date for Joshua's second world heavyweight title fight against Usyk is yet to be confirmed but management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout.

Jeddah Super Dome, the largest geodesic dome in the world to ever stand without pillars with an attendance of up to 40,000, has previously hosted WWE Elimination Chamber in February.

Sky Sports was told that JSD management still expects Usyk vs Joshua to be held on July 23, despite recent reports of a delay.

The British heavyweight star is attempting to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after a unanimous decision loss to the Ukrainian in September.

Joshua has reportedly teamed up with new trainer Robert Garcia, who was pictured with fellow coach Angel Fernandez, at their current training base at Loughborough University.

The 32-year-old is returning for his second fight in Saudi Arabia, having defeated Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a rematch in December 2019.