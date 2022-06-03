David Haye: Former world champion appears in court charged with assault

Former boxer David Haye has appeared in court after being charged with assault.

The 41-year-old former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion entered a not guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being arrested and charged by police on Thursday.

The charge against Haye relates to an incident which occurred last year.

"David Haye - 41 (13.10.80) appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 3," a statement from the Metropolitan Police said.

"He was arrested and charged with assault by beating after arriving on a flight at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, June 2.

"The charge relates to an incident at a commercial venue on Queen Caroline Street, W6, on Saturday, 30 October 2021."

Haye was remanded on unconditional bail and trial date has been set for September 9 this year.