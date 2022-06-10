Richard Riakporhe has final face-off with Fabio Turchi at weigh-in for Saturday's fight - watch live stream

Richard Riakporhe has a final face-off with Fabio Turchi at the weigh-in for Saturday's crucial cruiserweight showdown - watch on a live stream!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Riakporhe vs Turchi weigh-in from Wembley Boxpark

The explosive contender returns against Turchi in an IBF title eliminator on Saturday's Wembley Arena bill which also includes the professional debut of Lauren Price, live on Sky Sports.

Riakporhe has blasted his way into world title contention after 14 victories, including a ruthless stoppage of Deion Jumah in his last fight in March.

On the Riakporhe undercard, Olympic gold medallist Price starts her professional journey after signing a promotional deal with Boxxer.

Welterweight contender Chris Kongo also seeks to make a statement with a destructive win over Sebastian Formella, who went the distance against Conor Benn.

Germaine Brown battles Zak Chelli for the English super-middleweight title, while Viddal Riley and Joe Pigford can extend their unbeaten records in the capital.